China stocks flat, HK loses on persisting manufacturing contraction

HONG KONG, - China stocks were flat on Monday, while Hong Kong shares pulled back after their best week in two months as manufacturing data showed continued contraction in the face of a fragile trade truce with the U.S.

Advertisement

** At the midday trading break, China's blue-chip CSI300 Index was little changed at 3,922.29 after gaining 2% last week, while the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.2%.

** Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng fell 0.4% after gaining more than 3% last week. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index lost 0.5%.

** The defence sector rallied 3.8% to its highest since November, boosting onshore shares. The chip sector jumped 1.6% and the rare earth sector advanced 1.1%.

** However, the banking sector and the brokers sub-index declined by 0.9% and 0.8%, respectively, paring some of last week's stellar gains.

** China's manufacturing activity shrank for a third straight month in June, though at a slower pace.

** The official purchasing managers' index rose to 49.7 in June from 49.5 in May, data released on Monday showed, remaining below the 50-mark that separates growth from contraction.

Advertisement

** June's PMI marked the third month of contraction for manufacturing, suggesting factory managers are struggling to find domestic buyers as overseas sales stutter amid frail trade truce with the U.S.

** However, onshore investors turned less bearish on China's near-term growth outlook as macro data so far this year has been more resilient than expected despite notable divergence between exports and domestic demand, analysts at Goldman Sachs said.

**"Onshore clients see a possibility for exports to be more resilient than feared in H2 and even beyond... domestic easing mode is 'reactive' rather than preemptive," they added.