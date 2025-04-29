China stocks inch lower, Hong Kong gains slightly as investors assess tariff impact

By Summer Zhen

HONG KONG, - China stocks fell slightly in choppy trading on Tuesday, while Hong Kong shares edged up as investors refrained from making big bets until there is more clarity on U.S. tariff plans and their impact on the Chinese economy.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.03% at 3,287.45.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.13%, with its financial sector sub-index falling 0.27%, the consumer staples sector slipping 0.53%, the real estate index up 0.18% and the healthcare sub-index rising 0.12%.

** In Hong Kong, both the Hang Seng Index and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index rose 0.12%.

** Tech shares led the gains in Hong Kong, with Hang Seng Tech up 0.8%.

** Investors' nerves remain tense amid the ongoing tariff battle between the world's two largest economies.

** U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in an interview on Monday that it was up to China to de-escalate on tariffs - the latest in a slew of conflicting signals over progress on trade talks.

** Meanwhile, China is holding off on fresh stimulus measures as it tries to maintain composure, betting on Washington blinking first in a protracted trade war.

** "For better or worse, the increasing likelihood of economic decoupling has made Chinese markets relatively resilient to the global market selloff compared to other indices," said Nicholas Yeo, head of China equities at Aberdeen Investments.

** The resilience is supported by light positioning, low valuation and continued government support, Yeo said, but added that further stimulus measures are needed for China market's re-rating.

** Analysts said turnover is also reduced due to the holiday season. Mainland China market will be closed from May 1 for a five-day Labour Day holiday.