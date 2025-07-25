China stocks pause rally as investors eye Politburo meeting, but extend weekly gains streak

CHINA-STOCKS/CLOSE:China stocks pause rally as investors eye Politburo meeting, but extend weekly gains streak

Reuters
Published25 Jul 2025, 02:14 PM IST
China stocks pause rally as investors eye Politburo meeting, but extend weekly gains streak
China stocks pause rally as investors eye Politburo meeting, but extend weekly gains streak

HONG KONG, -

China stocks dipped on Friday, pausing their rally as investors locked in gains ahead of a Politburo meeting expected to set economic policy for the rest of the year, though markets still registered a fifth straight weekly rise.

** The Shanghai Composite index fell 0.3% to 3,593.66, slipping from a 3-1/2-year high. China's blue-chip CSI300 index lost 0.5%.

** Liquor distillers dropped 2% and consumer staples slid 1.7%, leading declines onshore. Offsetting some losses, the AI sector jumped 2.2% and semiconductor sector climbed 1.9%.

** Despite the day's pullback, the Shanghai Composite index has gained 1.7% so far this week to log its fifth straight weekly gain - its longest winning streak since the start of a rally that began in February 2024.

** Beijing's latest efforts to curb excessive competition and overcapacity, and incremental signs of improving U.S.-China trade relations lifted sentiment.

** Analysts at CLSA said institutional investors' overall risk appetite has improved significantly this month, though some remain unconvinced about a structural bull run and see more sector-specific opportunities.

** Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index weakened 1.1% to 25,388.35 after closing at its highest since November 2021 on Thursday.

** The Hang Seng Tech Index led declines, losing 1.2% on the day.

** Market attention will be squarely on the Politburo meeting due later this month, given that it will likely shape economic policy for the rest of the year.

** Chinese policymakers, concerned about local growth amid an ongoing trade war with the U.S., are unlikely to offer a big gun stimulus this time until there's more clarity on what's needed, said Keiko Kondo, Schroders' head of multi-assets for Asia, who is neutral on China equities.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsChina stocks pause rally as investors eye Politburo meeting, but extend weekly gains streak
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.