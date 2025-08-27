China stocks rise as AI sector takes the lead

HONG KONG, - Chinese shares rose on Wednesday as investors piled into artificial intelligence-related stocks after the government issued a guideline to accelerate the AI adoption in various fields.

Advertisement

** China's blue-chip CSI300 Index advanced 0.7% by the lunch break, and the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.3%.

** Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng was largely flat. The Hang Seng Tech rose 0.6%.

** The State Council released an "AI Plus" initiative on late Tuesday to bolster the application of AI in different areas such as technology and consumption.

** AI, cloud computing and semiconductor shares rallied broadly on the back of policy stimulus.

** CSI AI Index jumped 5.5% by midday, hitting a record high. Semiconductor stocks gained 4%.

** "This development represents a powerful catalyst for growth stocks and related subsectors," investment manager KraneShares said in a note.

** Shares of Cambricon Technologies jumped over 8% to another record high after the AI chip maker swung to profit in the first half.

Advertisement

** Meanwhile, broader economy remains challenging. Official data shows China's industrial profits fell for a third consecutive month in July on demand and deflation woes.

** "The lifespan of this equity rally remains uncertain," analysts at UBS Global Wealth Management chief investment office said in a note.

** Given the deteriorating macro conditions, investors may shift focus to the Fourth Plenary in October, awaiting new measures to support the economy.

** The smaller Shenzhen index was up 0.8%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 2.41% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index was up 4.16%​.

** The rise in China stocks was also helped by the currency strength.

** China's yuan briefly hit its highest in nearly 10 months against the dollar on Wednesday, thanks to strong guidance fix and weaker dollar.

Advertisement