China tightens grip on stocks with net sale ban at open, close
Firms affected by the ban are unable to sell more shares than they buy during the first and last 30 minutes of trading, the people said.
China has banned major institutional investors from reducing equity holdings at the open and close of each trading day, part of the government’s most forceful attempt yet to prop up the nation’s $8.6 trillion stock market.
