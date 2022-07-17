China tries to jump-start its ETF market with foreign money
Dozens of Chinese exchange-traded funds are now available in Hong Kong via a popular cross-border trading link
China has opened another gateway for international investors to send cash into the country’s stock market, hoping to boost its fledgling exchange-traded-funds industry.
Earlier this month, securities regulators in Hong Kong and mainland China approved the inclusion of dozens of ETFs in a popular cross-border trading link called Stock Connect. The funds, mostly listed in Shanghai or Shenzhen, include products with names like “Brand Name Drug ETF" and “Chips ETF," as well as funds tracking the CSI 300 large-cap stock index and other broad benchmarks.
ETF trading through the link jumped more than fourfold this past week to $314 million following a modest first week, according to data from the exchanges. The vast majority of the recent trades were in Hong Kong-listed funds that hold stocks in the city.
Goldman Sachs research analysts forecast that over the next decade the program could funnel as much as $130 billion into ETFs listed in mainland China, and $50 billion into ETFs listed in Hong Kong, if more products are added in the coming years. Some 83 mainland-listed and four Hong Kong-listed funds with a total of $120 billion in assets are currently eligible for trading via the link.
There are around 700 ETFs in mainland China, with total assets of about $215 billion. Most are passive funds that hold onshore-listed stocks. In Hong Kong, there were about 130 ETFs with total assets of $54 billion at the end of May.
That compares with the $7.14 trillion ETF market in the U.S., where some of the biggest mutual funds are low-cost funds that track major benchmarks like the S&P 500 or Russell 3000. While passive investing has grown in China in recent years, most investors still prefer to trade individual stocks or purchase actively managed mutual funds.
Asset managers hope the ETF trading link will help change that. International investors now have a wider range of onshore investments to choose from, while domestic Chinese investors can more easily access funds that own the Hong Kong-listed shares of tech giants like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Baidu Inc.
Investing in Chinese ETFs lets investors gain exposure to specific sectors without having to do bottom-up research on individual stocks, said Ying Rong, director of quantitative investment at China Asset Management. “Some foreign investors have limited research capabilities when it comes to domestic Chinese stocks," she added.
The firm, better known as ChinaAMC, has 10 ETFs available through the new link. Its funds that focus on the Chinese food and beverages, new energy vehicles and semiconductor industries have already seen more inflows. One with a carbon-neutrality theme has also received more foreign interest, Ms. Rong said.
For Chinese investors who have been unable to directly buy shares of Chinese internet companies such as Alibaba and JD.Com. Inc. because they aren’t part of Stock Connect program, the addition of ETFs provides a way in. They can gain exposure to these companies by purchasing a Hong Kong-listed ETF that tracks the city’s Hang Seng Tech Index.
Melody He, deputy chief executive officer of CSOP Asset Management, said that during the first week of ETF trading via the cross-border link, some 85% of the flows from mainland China to Hong Kong went into the Hang Seng Tech ETF that her firm manages. She said she expects more investors to warm to investing in ETFs, which are easily accessible and aren’t pushed by traditional distributors like banks and wealth advisers.
“It’s something that when it grows, it will grow exponentially," Ms. He added.
Over time, Chinese tech companies listed in Hong Kong could benefit from increased flows into ETFs.
“China is probably the second-most vibrant and liquid investor base after the U.S., so if the Hong Kong stock market can be more easily accessed by the broader mainland investor base, it’s a plus," said Tommie Fang, head of China global markets at UBS. That may in turn boost the appeal of Hong Kong as a venue for listings, Mr. Fang added.
Jason Hsu, chief investment officer at asset-management company Rayliant Global Advisors, said his firm plans to roll out more eligible ETFs in Hong Kong to attract investments from across the border. “There’s just tremendous wealth inside China who are looking for some global diversification. Their domestic money managers are unable to satisfy those global needs," Mr. Hsu added.
The addition of ETFs to Stock Connect comes nearly eight years after the original program first allowed investors in Hong Kong and mainland China to trade selected stocks on each others’ exchanges. To date, Stock Connect has funneled a net $250 billion into Chinese stocks listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen, according to data provider Wind.