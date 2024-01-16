China weighs more stimulus, considers $139 billion of debt issuance under special bonds
China is considering 1 trillion yuan ($139 billion) of new debt issuance under a special sovereign bond plan - which will be only the fourth such sale in the past 26 years, according to a Bloomberg report. This comes as Chinese authorities seek more money to finance intensifying efforts for shoring up the world’s second-largest economy.
