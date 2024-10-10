China’s central bank launches swap facility to boost stock market
SummaryChina’s central bank is moving ahead with a 500-billion-yuan swap facility to let securities, fund, and insurance firms get liquid assets for their stock purchases.
China’s central bank is moving ahead with a 500-billion-yuan swap facility to let securities, fund and insurance firms get liquid assets for their stock purchases.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more