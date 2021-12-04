China’s digital currency challenge: Winning hearts and minds

The online retailer JD.com Inc. made it a payment option during the event as part of a plan to encourage adoption of digital wallets. The company said 100,000 customers used e-CNY in 240,000 orders but declined to say how much of the total $55 billion spent during the sales period it constituted; it was likely a fractional portion. The e-CNY wasn’t a payment option on sites run by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., which in 11 days racked up sales of nearly $85 billion, or 8.5 times the amount of digital yuan transacted over 18 months of trials.