China's Evergrande to make bond coupon payment, some relief for jittery markets

China Evergrande Group's main unit today said it would make a bond coupon payment on Sept. 23, offering some relief to jittery markets that had been on edge over fears that a default of China's No. 2 developer could ripple through the global financial system. U.S. stock futures, the yuan and the risk-sensitive Australian dollar rose, while safe-haven assets such as the yen and U.S. Treasuries slipped.