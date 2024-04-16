China's GDP growth beats forecasts in Q1, but concerns linger over base metals' outlook
China's Q1 2024 GDP growth of 5.3% exceeds expectations; however, analysts foresee challenges in achieving the 5% growth target for 2024 due to weak domestic demand. Any revival in the Chinese property market will certainly boost the demand for base metals.
China, the world's largest economy, has reported a robust economic growth rate of 5.3% for the first quarter of 2024, surpassing analysts' expectations. On a QoQ basis, GDP grew 1.6% in the January-March period.
