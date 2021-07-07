China’s regulatory moves knock Chinese tech stocks

But while BlackRock’s fund has held on to a slim gain this year—it remains up 4.1% since the end of December—shares lag behind the returns of most other markets, including the U.S.’s S&P 500, which is up 16% over the same period. Following several strong months of inflows, investors pulled roughly $546 million from emerging-market funds last week, the group’s first stretch of outflows since early November, according to data from Refinitiv Lipper.