China’s Robinhoods are still out in the cold in 2023
Beijing is sending out notably more friendly vibes to business in the new year. But not for everyone
Beijing is sending out notably more friendly vibes to business in the new year. But not for everyone
China’s Robinhoods Are Still Out in the Cold in 2023
China’s Robinhoods Are Still Out in the Cold in 2023
BY JACKY WONG | UPDATED JAN 03, 2023 06:56 AM EST
BY JACKY WONG | UPDATED JAN 03, 2023 06:56 AM EST
Beijing is sending out notably more friendly vibes to business in the new year. But not for everyone.
China is sending more friendly signals to businesses again lately. But Robinhood-like online brokers are still getting no love from Beijing in the new year.
U.S.-listed Chinese online brokers Futu Holdings and UP Fintech, which is usually known as Tiger Brokers, didn’t end 2022 in a joyous mood. Their shares plunged around 30% on Friday after Chinese regulators said they had engaged in illegal operations allowing customers in mainland China to make cross-border trades. On Thursday, Futu said it would postpone its planned dual-listing in Hong Kong: Its shares were scheduled to start trading there on Friday.
Futu and Tiger are popular, low-fee trading platforms for Chinese investors to trade stocks listed in the U.S. and Hong Kong. Their businesses boomed during the pandemic, just as Robinhood did in the U.S.
The two brokers have long operated in a gray area, allowing mainland Chinese investors—who can usually invest only limited amounts in overseas securities through special, state-sanctioned arrangements—to independently trade overseas stocks. In 2021, state media criticized the companies for violating China’s securities laws. That sparked a selloff in their stocks—until a few months ago when Beijing began shifting its focus back to economic growth and edging away from strict pandemic restrictions and crackdowns on private businesses. Futu’s shares gained 82% in November while Tiger’s rose 40%.
But China’s renewed goodwill toward business doesn’t seem to extend to Futu and Tiger. Cross-border securities transactions can facilitate capital outflows, potentially undermining China’s tight capital controls—which have helped arrest yuan depreciation and support its real-estate market at critical moments, including during the currency and debt market ructions of 2015 and 2016.
Regulators said the two brokers have to stop taking new mainland Chinese customers. Existing domestic investors can continue to trade, but they won’t be able to deposit new money into their accounts. Futu and Tiger have diversified their customer bases outside mainland China since state media slammed them for cross-border transactions. But mainland Chinese investors still accounted for around a third of Futu’s paying customers as of June, compared with more than two-thirds at the end of 2019. They also still accounted for 44% of its revenue for the six months ended June. Barring existing mainland Chinese customers from bringing in new money seems likely to dent Futu and Tiger’s growth.
Chinese businesses have breathed a sigh of relief as the government ditches its previously strict zero-Covid policies and puts its attention back on growth. But not everyone will benefit from the warmer atmosphere—China’s online brokers remain firmly out in the cold.