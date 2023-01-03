China’s Robinhoods are still out in the cold in 2023

Regulators said the two brokers have to stop taking new mainland Chinese customers. Existing domestic investors can continue to trade, but they won’t be able to deposit new money into their accounts. Futu and Tiger have diversified their customer bases outside mainland China since state media slammed them for cross-border transactions. But mainland Chinese investors still accounted for around a third of Futu’s paying customers as of June, compared with more than two-thirds at the end of 2019. They also still accounted for 44% of its revenue for the six months ended June. Barring existing mainland Chinese customers from bringing in new money seems likely to dent Futu and Tiger’s growth.