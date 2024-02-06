China's Shanghai index up 3% since March 2022, CSI 1000 index rises 8% in biggest one-day jump
The Shanghai Composite jumped 3.2 per cent in its biggest daily gain since March 2022. The trade volume was the highest since May last year.
Chinese stocks leapt to their largest one-day gain in two years on Tuesday and the yuan rose on a slew of signals that authorities are strengthening their resolve to support slumping markets. The Shanghai Composite jumped 3.2 per cent, in its biggest daily gain since March 2022. The trade volume was the highest since May last year.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started