Chinese blackouts could power up grid stocks
- The power shortages in Sichuan—and a continuing renewable power buildout—highlight the need for huge investment in China’s grid
China is further ramping up its already high spending on renewable power just as extreme weather events are demonstrating just how vulnerable the nation’s power infrastructure is. That adds up to further investment in one thing in particular: China’s immense but unwieldy electricity grid.