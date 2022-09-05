Chinese blackouts could power up grid stocks

A big part of that spending will be in ultra-high voltage lines, suitable for sending power long distances due to lower transmission losses. State Grid says it will start construction on eight UHV lines in the second half of this year, for a total outlay of more than $22 billion. China has been pushing to build a larger network of UHV lines across the country to better connect the power systems of different regions. Most of the country’s renewable energy resources are in the west while a majority of the population—and power consumption—are in the east.