Chinese developers’ sales tumble in January

In all, total contracted sales of the country’s 100 largest developers saw a year-over-year drop of nearly 40% in January, according to earlier data from Chinese data provider CRIC. The industry has registered yearly declines for seven straight months, going back to when property giant China Evergrande Group’s financial problems began to spook the market last summer. Evergrande, which has defaulted on its dollar bonds, hasn’t released January figures, but its disclosures earlier this month showed its new home sales largely ground to a halt in the past few months of 2021.