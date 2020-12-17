Chinese e-commerce newcomers more than double amid IPO frenzy

Recently, losses in an IPO have been an exception to the rule as most listings in a flurry of activity before the year-end have gotten off to a flying start. Most notably, Airbnb Inc. shares more than doubled in their debut last week, propelling the home-rental company to a $100 billion valuation. Meanwhile, food delivery service DoorDash Inc. also surged in its first trading session. Airbnb shares remain up this week, while DoorDash is lower.