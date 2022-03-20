Chinese fund managers turn poetic to urge patience after stock maelstrom

At least half a dozen of China’s fund managers sent letters to their investors after the rebound to express their views on the wild trading week. Many domestic asset managers also pumped more of their capital into their own onshore stock funds, something they had also done earlier this year, to show their support for the onshore markets. The largest such investment was 200 million yuan, or the equivalent of $32 million, by E Fund Management Co., the country’s largest asset manager.