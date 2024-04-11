Chinese Investors Snap Up Copper, Gold Stocks to Drive 10% Gains
Chinese investors are snapping up stocks tied to high-flying metals from copper to gold, aiding an onshore market facing an uphill battle to cement a nascent rebound.
(Bloomberg) -- Chinese investors are snapping up stocks tied to high-flying metals from copper to gold, aiding an onshore market facing an uphill battle to cement a nascent rebound.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started