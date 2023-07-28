comScore
Chinese regulator looks to boost stock market, open up capital market
China’s markets regulator has consulted securities firms for possible measures to boost stocks amid growing signs Beijing is seeking to restore investor confidence, people familiar with the matter said.

As reported by Bloomberg, The China Securities Regulatory Commission convened a meeting this week with select brokerages to solicit their feedback, the people said, asking not to be named discussing a private matter. Among measures proposed by brokerages were a possible cut in the stamp duty on stocks trading and a slowdown in initial public offerings to help liquidity, the people said.

The ongoing higher-level reform and opening-up in the capital market should be further deepened, the CSRC said at the conference. Specifically, reform at the investment end should be steadily advanced.

Earlier this month, Shanghai Securities News reported that the CSRC is working to formulate an action plan for the reform at the investment end of the capital market, to achieve balanced development between investment and financing and direct more medium- to long-term capital to equity investment.

The normalization has helped raise Chinese companies' interest in overseas IPOs.19 Chinese companies debuted on the US stock market in the first half of this year, netting $600 million in all. Without citing actual figures, Li said the number of overseas IPOs and fundraising activities has increased significantly compared to the same period last year.

At the conference, the CSRC said it will stick to its supervisory obligations and better implement the three-year action plan to facilitate listed companies' high-quality development. The plan was rolled out late last year. Listed companies' normalized dividend issuance mechanism should be completed, it said.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.26 percent on Wednesday while the Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.47 percent lower.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated: 28 Jul 2023, 04:17 PM IST
