Chinese regulator looks to boost stock market, open up capital market1 min read 28 Jul 2023, 04:17 PM IST
China's markets regulator has consulted with securities firms on possible measures to boost stocks, including a cut in the stamp duty on stock trading and a slowdown in initial public offerings.
China’s markets regulator has consulted securities firms for possible measures to boost stocks amid growing signs Beijing is seeking to restore investor confidence, people familiar with the matter said.
