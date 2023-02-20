Chinese shares lead gains as US breaks for Presidents Day
- US futures drift lower as investors digest latest signals on interest rates
Stocks in mainland China and Hong Kong rose Monday, giving a strong start to global equities on a day when U.S. markets are shut for a public holiday.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×