Chinese shares lead gains as US breaks for Presidents Day
- US futures drift lower as investors digest latest signals on interest rates
Stocks in mainland China and Hong Kong rose Monday, giving a strong start to global equities on a day when U.S. markets are shut for a public holiday.
China’s broad CSI 300 index closed up 2.5%, its biggest single-day rise this year. The Shanghai Composite Index gained 2.1%, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.8%.
The gains came after China’s central bank said lenders had kept the country’s benchmark lending rates unchanged, as the world’s second-largest economy showed more signs of recovery following its Covid reopening.
U.S. futures were modestly lower as investors attempted to predict the next steps from the Federal Reserve. Futures tied to the S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the tech-focused Nasdaq-100 declined between 0.2% and 0.3%. In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 shed 0.1%.
Two Fed officials last week said they supported a larger rate increase at the central bank’s February meeting than the quarter-percentage-point increase the Fed implemented, and two sets of inflation data also came in hotter than expected. U.S. stock markets are shut for Presidents Day.
Stocks could be weighed down by rising concerns about U.S. rate increases, said Mark Matthews, head of research for Asia at Julius Baer.
“The market could be susceptible to a bit of a panic attack," Mr. Matthews said. Given the current strength of the U.S. economy, the worry is that inflation could ease at a slower-than-expected pace, he added.
Investors will now turn their attention to the release this week of minutes from the last meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee, as well as quarterly results from large U.S. companies including Walmart and Home Depot. Chinese technology giant Alibaba is also due to release its latest earnings this week.
Diplomatic tensions between the U.S. and China are again rising, with senior Beijing and Washington officials trading barbs over the downed Chinese balloon in a tense atmosphere of public speeches and a secret meeting Saturday.
“It just has become more evident that those tensions haven’t gone away," said Kerry Craig, Melbourne-based global market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. “You just can’t get away from geopolitics as an investor these days," he added.
Mr. Craig said China’s potential for economic growth, consumption-driven demand and attractive valuations still trump lingering geopolitical concerns.
Shares in Hong Kong and mainland China have risen this year, keeping up a rally that started after a series of policy changes near the end of 2022. The CSI 300 and the Shanghai Composite indexes are both up more than 6.5% since the start of the year. Hong Kong shares are up 5.7%.
Goldman Sachs analysts published a report before market open on Monday predicting the MSCI China index will rise 24% from current levels by the end of the year as the country returns to growth following the end of its strict zero-Covid policy. “Covid is arguably in the rear view mirror now in China," wrote analysts at the U.S. bank.
India’s S&P BSE Sensex Index was down about 0.6% on Monday. Shares of mostcompanies linked to billionaire Gautam Adani retreated, with his conglomerate’s flagship Adani Enterprises falling more than 6%.
Almost a month ago, U.S. short seller Hindenburg Research released a report alleging the Adani Group had manipulated stock prices, among other things. The report triggered a $100 billion-plus selloff in stocks bearing the Adani name. The conglomerate has denied the claims.
Write to Dave Sebastian at dave.sebastian@wsj.com and Caitlin Ostroff at caitlin.ostroff@wsj.com