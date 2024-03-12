Chinese stock gauges rally 20%, bolstering market bottom calls
The Hang Seng Tech Index became the latest gauge to enter a technical bull market during Tuesday trading, joining the ChiNext gauge of China’s growth shares and other sectoral indexes on materials and renewables to hit the milestone.
A rally in Chinese stocks has sent a number of benchmarks surging 20% from lows, a sign that the battered market may be headed for a more sustainable uptrend after multiple false dawns over the past year.
