Chinese stocks are suffering massive foreign exodus as covid bites3 min read . Updated: 28 Dec 2022, 06:07 AM IST
Due to China's strict COVID curbs and lockdowns, it witnessed a loss of foreign investors in Chinese stock market this year
Foreigners bought the least amount of Chinese domestic shares this year after a selloff in the world’s second-largest stock market amid stringent Covid curbs and a housing slump.
