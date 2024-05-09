Chinese stocks rebound, but foundation for rally still weak

Chinese stocks have also benefited from turmoil elsewhere. The prospect of interest rates staying higher for longer in the U.S. rattled some of the market’s overcrowded trades—like chip stocks—this past month. Money that has flown out of China into other markets dipped back. Institutional investors are still underweight in China relative to their benchmarks, but they have been increasing exposure to the country. For example, Asia ex-Japan funds and emerging market funds have reduced their underweight positions in China by 0.8 to 1 percentage point this past month, according to Morgan Stanley.