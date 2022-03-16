Chinese stocks sink further as challenges mount

In Asian trading hours Tuesday, Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index sank 5.7% to its lowest close since February 2016, as tech, financial and property shares wilted. In the U.S., where some of the heaviest selling has taken place, some Chinese-listed companies recovered ground Tuesday. The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index, which includes China-focused U.S.-listed companies, rose 5%. Still, it has fallen 39% this year and has fallen by roughly three-quarters from its highest point.