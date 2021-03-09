Chinese technology stocks have fallen harder than US peers
Index of largest technology stocks listed in Hong Kong drops 26% in less than three weeks
Ustechnology stocks have slipped into correction territory. Chinese technology stocks have fallen even more.
An index of the largest technology stocks listed in Hong Kong has dropped 26% in less than three weeks, reflecting how a sudden turn in the market has snowballed into significant losses for investors who piled into popular stocks earlier this year.
