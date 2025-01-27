Chip stocks tumble after China’s DeepSeek AI models raise doubts over US tech dominance
SummaryGlobal chip stocks slumped Monday on DeepSeek revealing it had developed AI models that nearly matched American rivals despite using inferior chips.
DeepSeek said training one of its latest models cost $5.6 million, compared with the $100 million to $1 billion range cited last year by U.S. rival Anthropic.
