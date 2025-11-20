Chipmaker small-cap stock MIC Electronics jumps 10%; do you own?

MIC Electronics share price jumped 10% on Thursday, led by heavy buying volumes. The small-cap stock rallied as much as 10% to ₹51.70 apiece on the BSE.

Advertisement

The steep surge in MIC Electronics share price today was supported by robust trading volumes. Around 49 lakh equity shares of MIC Electronics changed hands on stock exchanges as against its one week average trading volumes of 19 lakh shares.

MIC Electronics shares saw gains amid a rally in global AI-related chipmaker and semiconductor stocks after a strong earnings report by Nvidia Corp, showing signs that AI bubble concerns aren’t slowing down the industry.

Chip stocks in the US markets and Asian markets rallied after American Artificial Intelligence (AI) chip darling Nvidia beat Wall Street estimates and issued stronger-than-expected guidance for the fourth quarter.

Nvidia Earnings Nvidia stock price jumped 5% in extended trading, setting up the company to add $220 billion in market value. The shares ended the regular session up 2.8% on Wednesday. Nvidia share price surged 35% this year through the close, leaving the company’s market value at $4.5 trillion.

Advertisement

The AI market bellwether reported a net profit of $31.9 billion, or $1.30 per share in the fiscal third quarter ending October 2025, an increase of 65% from the same period last year. Nvidia’s Q3 revenue rose 62% to a record $57 billion.

Nvidia expected Q4 sales of $65 billion, plus or minus 2%, compared with analysts’ average estimate of $61.66 billion. It forecast an adjusted gross margin of 75% for the period, plus or minus 50 basis points.

Nvidia’s upbeat forecast also fueled a rally in other technology stocks globally. The US stock market also rebounded from lows and ended higher, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq gaining 0.59%.

In the extended trade, Advanced Micro Devices shares rallied 4.45%, Alphabet shares rose 2.39%, Microsoft stock price gained 1.35%, IBM shares surged 1.08%, and Intel stock price rallied 2.22%. Broadcom stock price jumped 4% and Qualcomm shares gained 0.64%.

Advertisement

Asian Chip Stocks Rally In the Asian markets, South Korea’s SK Hynix shares gained 1.6%, Samsung Electronics stock price jumped 4.25%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, which produces most of Nvidia’s chip designs, rose 4.30% in Taipei. Hon Hai Precision Industry shares rallied 3.28%.

“Given the recent concerns in the market around valuations in the tech / AI space and questions about whether the AI bubble might be overstretched, Nvidia earnings come as a timely relief to the markets. Nvidia is a bellwether for the broader AI ecosystem, and its strength suggests that demand for AI remains solid, which in turn supports related stocks and sectors,” said Ross Maxwell, Global Strategy Lead at VT Markets.

Advertisement

He believes that the strong forward guidance, importantly, helps reduce the uncertainty in the sector, as investors will feel more comfortable with exposure to the sector, knowing that Nvidia sees sustained growth.

MIC Electronics Share Price Performance MIC Electronics share price has fallen 13% in one month, and has declined 3% in three months. The smallcap stock has dropped 19% in six months and has plunged 45% in one year. MIC Electronics shares have gained 30% in two years and have delivered multibagger returns of 5,200% in the past five years.

At 1:25 PM, MIC Electronics share price was trading 1.43% higher at ₹47.67 apiece on the BSE.