Choice Broking initiates coverage on Concord Biotech with ‘Outperform’ rating; sees 16% upside
Concord Biotech has over the years built a portfolio of 23 fermentation APIs, scaled manufacturing capabilities and backwardly integrated its API to KSM creating a competitive edge in the industry.
Concord Biotech share price has been on a strong upmove since the past three months, gaining over 14% in one month and rallying more than 37% in the last three months.
