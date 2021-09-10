Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Choice Broking launches Jiffy Global for Indians to invest on overseas bourses

Choice Broking launches Jiffy Global for Indians to invest on overseas bourses

It will allow Indian investors to directly invest in stocks that they consume on a regular basis such as Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Facebook, among others.
1 min read . 08:14 PM IST Ravindra N. Sonavane

  • The service – Jiffy Global – has been launched in partnership with Interactive Brokers LLC, which is amongst the largest American brokers in terms of daily average revenue trades, the firm said in a release

Choice Broking on Friday said it has launched its overseas investment service — Jiffy Global— to enable Indian citizens to invest in the capital market of 25 countries including US, UK, Germany and Japan.

The service – Jiffy Global – has been launched in partnership with Interactive Brokers LLC, which is amongst the largest American brokers in terms of daily average revenue trades, the firm said in a release.

It will allow Indian investors to directly invest in stocks that they consume on a regular basis such as Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Facebook, among others.

“We have been hand-holding our retail investors who have gradually grown with us over the past decade. Keeping their risk and diversified investment appetite in mind, we are offering this overseas investment service with investor-friendly features," said Kamal Poddar, Managing Director, Choice group.

