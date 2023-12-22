Choice Broking's Sumeet Bagadia picks Torrent Pharma as top Christmas pick; here's why
Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking has chosen Torrent Pharma as his ‘Christmas 2023 Pick’. Bagadia has recommended a ‘Buy’ on the pharma stock at ₹2,185 and up to ₹2,090 for a target price of ₹2,420 to ₹2,490.
