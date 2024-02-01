Budget 2024: Choice Broking's Sumeet Bagadia picks Voltas as top budget pick; here's why
Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking has chosen Tata Group's Voltas as his ‘Budget 2024 Pick’. Bagadia has recommended a ‘Buy’ on the AC manufacturing stock at 1,057 and up to ₹1,020 for a target price of ₹1,175 and ₹1,250.
