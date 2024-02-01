Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking has chosen Tata Group's Voltas as his ‘Budget 2024 Pick’. Bagadia has recommended a ‘Buy’ on the AC manufacturing stock at 1,057 and up to ₹1,020 for a target price of ₹1,175 and ₹1,250.

According to the expert, VOLTAS is currently trading at ₹1057. The stock has recently formed a rounding bottom pattern and is consolidating near a resistance level, accompanied by significant trading volume. There are expectations of further upward momentum, with potential targets at ₹1,175 and ₹1,250. On the downside, substantial support is observed around ₹990, Bagadia noted.

Moreover, VOLTAS is trading above the crucial Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), including the 20-day and 50-day, indicating a robust bullish momentum and suggesting the possibility of sustained upward price movement. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 63, indicating an upward trend and confirming an increase in buying momentum, he rationed.

The market expert further advised that a prudent strategy involves considering buying opportunities during market dips at levels of ₹1,020. In summary, given the technical analysis and current market conditions, VOLTAS appears to offer a promising buying opportunity for those aiming for a target price of ₹1,175 and ₹ ₹1,250, contingent upon the implementation of prudent risk management measures, he added.

Voltas Stock Price Trend

The stock has already gained almost 32 percent in the last 1 year and 11 percent in January 2024, extending gains for the second straight month after rising over 18 percent in December 2023.

In the previous year (2023), Voltas rose over 22 percent, giving positive returns in 6 of the 12 months and negative in the remaining 6. The stock jumped the most in December last year, up 18.17 percent and shed the most in March, down 8.3 percent.

The stock hit its record high of ₹1,100.10 in the previous session (January 31). It has now rallied almost 48 percent from its 52-week low of ₹745.00, hit on July 14, 2023.

Meanwhile, the stock hit its record high of ₹1,356.90 on October 19, 2021. It is still over 19 percent away from the peak.

In the last 5 years, the stock has doubled its investors money, rallying 101 percent.

Earnings

In the December quarter, the Tata Group-owned company's consolidated profit before exceptional items and tax fell 58 percent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹23.85 crore ($2.87 million). Meanwhile, its revenue jumped 31 percent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹2,625.7 crore as warmer-than-usual weather boosted demand for air conditioners. The company reported a net loss of ₹27.6 crore in the quarter under review, down from ₹30.4 crore in the December 2023 quarter.

However, its operational performance remained weak with its EBITDA margin contracting to 1.1 percent in the quarter under review as against 3.8 percent a year ago.

Voltas' key cooling products segment - which accounts for over half of the company's revenue and makes appliances like purifiers - reported a more than 21 percent rise in revenue.

However, its expenses related to raw materials, jobs, and services climbed 55.6 percent, driving total costs up by about 35 percent.

Fundamental View

Domestic brokerage house Nirmal Bang maintained an ACCUMULATE rating on the stock post the earnings with a revised target price of ₹1,095, indicating a muted potential. While the brokerage remains positive about the company's unitary cooling product (UCP) business over the medium term, continued losses in Electromechanical Projects and Services (EMPS) pose a risk in the near term and could continue to suppress overall margins.

NB noted that Voltas' topline was above its estimate due to higher-than-anticipated growth across segments, but the EBITDA margin was significantly below its estimate (down 262 bps) due to a higher-than-anticipated loss in EMPS (loss of ₹120 crore in Q3FY23). Despite an unseasonal quarter for RAC (room AC), RAC volume growth stood at 27 percent YoY, with YTD's market share at 19 percent. Volt Beko also posted healthy volume growth supported by consistent ad spends and in-shop demonstrators. As per management, loss/unit is on a declining trend, noted the brokerage.

In terms of profitability, RAC led to margin expansion in the UCP segment. Going forward, the company plans to strengthen its presence across channel partners and improve channel extraction to boost profitability, added the brokerage.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

