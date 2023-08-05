Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Co is likely to raise upto ₹4,000 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP) in September. The Murugappa-backed company has shortlisted three investment banks as advisors for the same, according to a report by Moneycontrol. The NBFC arm of the conglomerate looks to raise the amount for growth purposes, sources told the news website.

