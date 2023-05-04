Cholamandalam Investment share price surges over 9% to hit 52-week high; should you buy?2 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 12:30 PM IST
Analysts underscored that the company had reported strong quarterly numbers. Cholamandalam Investment reported a 23.68 per cent year-on-year rise in the standalone profit at ₹852.84 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2023.
Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company's share price surged over 9 per cent to hit its 52-week high of ₹970.20 in morning trade on BSE on May 4, boosted by the company's better-than-expected March quarter (Q4FY23) scorecard.
