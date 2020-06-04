Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Cholamandalam Investment shares fall 9% after weak March quarter performance
Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

Cholamandalam Investment shares fall 9% after weak March quarter performance

2 min read . 02:13 PM IST Ashwin Ramarathinam

  • The firm's net profit slumped 85.4% YoY to 42.7 crore in the March quarter from 291.9 crore in the year-ago period
  • One-time provision of 504 crore toward coronavirus-related losses majorly impacted net profit during the quarter

MUMBAI: Shares of Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd on Thursday declined more than 9% as the firm's net profit slumped 85.4% year-on-year (YoY) to 42.7 crore in the March quarter from 291.9 crore in the year-ago period.

MUMBAI: Shares of Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd on Thursday declined more than 9% as the firm's net profit slumped 85.4% year-on-year (YoY) to 42.7 crore in the March quarter from 291.9 crore in the year-ago period.

At 01:30 pm, the stock traded at 142.70, down 8.38%, from the previous close, while the Sensex fell 0.74% to 33857.63.

At 01:30 pm, the stock traded at 142.70, down 8.38%, from the previous close, while the Sensex fell 0.74% to 33857.63.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The non-banking financial company's (NBFC) total income rose 14.11% YoY to 2,151.5 crore in Q4FY20 from 1,885.3 in the same period last year. One-time provision of 504 crore towards coronavirus-related losses and macro provisions majorly impacted net profit during the reporting quarter.

The company said covid-19 lockdown hit March-quarter disbursements, which dropped 36% YoY to 5,663 crore.

"The company has set aside an additional provision of 530 crore to meet any contingencies that may arise in future due to the covid-19 shutdown. It has not availed the moratorium so far on its borrowings and does not intend to do so," analysts at Emkay Global Financial said in a note to clients.

"The company has cash in hand and sanctioned lines of around 10,000 crore as of May 31 as this adequately covers the needs of the asset-liability management process even after extending the moratorium to its customers for the second phase till September," they added. Emkay Global has a buy rating on the stock.

Given the uncertainties in the market, the company was conservative with respect to creating contingency provisions towards covid-19 and maintaining more than adequate cash reserves, said Arun Alagappan, managing director, Cholamandalam Investment.

The company's vehicle finance (VF) business clocked a volume of 4,703 crore for in quarter ended March, as against 7,383 crore a year ago, reporting a decline of 36% YoY.

Total assets under management (AUM) grew by 16% at 66,943 crore, compared to 57,560 crore in Q4FY19. As on 31 March, the capital adequacy ratio (CAR) of the company was at 20.7% (as per Ind AS), above the regulatory requirement of 15%.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated