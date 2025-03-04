How does China look in comparison to India in terms of investment among EMs?

Foreign investors are selling India because they need to allocate more funds to China. What has happened is that, investors have been gradually reducing their exposure to India over the past few months and increasing their positions in China. This shift is driven by growing confidence as the Chinese stock market appears to have bottomed out. I have been adding to China since then and increased my allocation further after the DeepSeek news. But overall, this foreign selling in India clearly rotates into China.