Chris Wood of Jefferies hikes stake in Reliance, Zomato, DLF & other stocks; trims Axis Bank, US exposure

Christopher Wood, global head of equity strategy at Jefferies, has reshuffled his Asia ex-Japan and global long-only portfolios, making notable changes in his Indian holdings.

He increased his exposure to Indian real estate and online travel stocks along with Reliance Industries, while trimming stakes in select banking and technology names. Wood also recommended reducing exposure to US equities, citing their high valuations and weakening earnings growth, while advocating for greater exposure to European, Chinese, and emerging market stocks.

Indian Realty and Online Travel Stocks Gain Favor In his latest weekly note to investors, GREED & fear, Wood revealed significant changes to his India long-only portfolio. Wood increased his investment in Reliance Industries (RIL) by two percentage points. This was funded by cutting his holdings in HDFC Bank and State Bank of India (SBI) by one percentage point each. The shift reflects his confidence in RIL’s diversified business model and growth prospects, despite trimming his exposure to the banking sector.

Meanwhile, in his Asia ex-Japan long-only portfolio, Wood signalled a bullish stance on India’s real estate sector. He removed his investment in Godrej Properties, reallocating funds to increase his stake in Macrotech Developers by one percentage point to 4 per cent. Additionally, he introduced a new position in DLF Limited, assigning it a 3 per cent weight, highlighting his growing confidence in India’s property market amid improving economic conditions.

In a further portfolio shake-up, Wood added MakeMyTrip, an Indian online travel company, with a 4 per cent weight. This new investment was funded by removing his stake in Axis Bank, indicating a preference for growth-oriented, consumer-facing tech stocks over traditional financial institutions.

He also raised his stake in Zomato by one percentage point, financed by reducing his investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC). The move underscores his conviction in India’s digital economy and its growth potential, particularly in the food delivery and travel segments.

US Equities Out, Emerging Markets In On a broader scale, Wood recommended that investors sell rallies in US equities and increase their allocations to European, Chinese, and emerging market stocks, which he believes offer better earnings growth potential. He highlighted the relative expensiveness of US stocks and their weakening earnings outlook compared to other regions.

“US remains comparatively expensive while US earnings growth continues to deteriorate at a time when Europe, China, and even Japan are all experiencing positive earnings revisions,” Wood noted in his report.

He also expressed concerns over the upcoming US auto tariffs, scheduled to be implemented on April 2. The 25 per cent levy, which is higher than initially anticipated, is expected to weigh heavily on the global auto industry. Wood believes the impact will be particularly negative for Japan, where automakers are already grappling with industry headwinds and slowing demand.

Indian Markets Stage a Strong Recovery Wood’s increased exposure to Indian equities comes as the domestic stock market staged a smart comeback from its recent lows. The Nifty 50 index surged 6.6 per cent to nearly 23,600 levels, driven by strong buying interest in public sector stocks. During this period, the Nifty CPSE index, which tracks central public sector enterprises, jumped 14 per cent, reflecting renewed investor confidence in government-backed firms.

Bullish on India, Cautious on US Markets Overall, Christopher Wood’s latest portfolio realignment underscores his growing confidence in India’s real estate and digital economy while signaling caution on US equities. His increased exposure to Macrotech Developers, DLF, and MakeMyTrip, along with a larger stake in Zomato, reflects a strategic shift towards growth-oriented and consumer-facing Indian stocks.

Meanwhile, his recommendation to reduce exposure to US equities highlights his preference for emerging markets, Europe, and China, where he sees stronger earnings growth potential. As global markets face rising geopolitical and economic uncertainties, Wood’s strategic pivot underscores a broader trend of shifting capital flows towards higher-growth regions.