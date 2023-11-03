Chris Wood's Greed and Fear explains why PSU banks are outperforming private lenders
Christopher Wood, global head of equity strategy at Jefferies, in his latest Greed & Fear report pointed out that the public sector banks have outperformed the private sector banks by 153% since November 2020 and by 14% YTD, with the latter trading sideways despite reporting good results.
Christopher Wood, global head of equity strategy at Jefferies, in his latest Greed & Fear report pointed out that the public sector banks have outperformed the private sector banks by 153% since November 2020 and by 14% YTD, with the latter trading sideways despite reporting good results.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started