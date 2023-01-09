Shares of Godfrey Phillips India Ltd surged more than 7% to hit a record high of ₹2,143 apiece on the BSE in Monday's trading session. The stock has been in an upward movement in the past few days and has gained over 7% in the last five trading sessions.

Godfrey Phillips shares have almost doubled in the last six months as the counter has gained more than 98% during the period, from trading around the level of over ₹1,000 to currently hovering above ₹2,140 per share.

Godfrey Phillips India is a leading fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies in the country with cigarette brands like Four Square, Red & White, and Cavanders to its name. It also has an exclusive sourcing and supply agreement with Philip Morris International to manufacture and distribute the Marlboro brand in India.

Godfrey Phillips India expanded its product portfolio beyond cigarettes and tobacco and entered the confectionery segment and premium retail outlets 24Seven.

In an investors presentation for H1FY23, the company said that it has delivered strong cigarette domestic volume growth during the period. It added that the company divested from the chewing business by sale/ assignment of associated trademarks and certain non-current assets in October last year. The management said this would help the company to focus more on cigarette business.

The company's topline is supported by increase in export of unmanufactured tobacco and cigarettes resulting in International Business contributing ₹566 crore, a growth of 100% over corresponding period last year, it said.

Meanwhile, sales from 24Seven convenience stores during H1 was ₹248 crore, an increase of 25% over the corresponding period. The number of stores stand at 116 at the end of September 2022.