This FMCG stock nearly doubles in 6 months; shares rally to record high1 min read . Updated: 09 Jan 2023, 02:30 PM IST
- Godfrey Phillips India surged more than 7% to hit a record high of ₹2,143 apiece on the BSE
Shares of Godfrey Phillips India Ltd surged more than 7% to hit a record high of ₹2,143 apiece on the BSE in Monday's trading session. The stock has been in an upward movement in the past few days and has gained over 7% in the last five trading sessions.
