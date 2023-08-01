Coal India Limited (CIL) recorded a significant 13.4% increase in production in July 2023 compared to July 2022, reaching 53.6 MTs. The company's overall production for the current financial year until July 2023 stands at 229.1 MTs, achieving 99% of the target.

CIL is on track to achieve the desired growth rate for the year. The company aims to produce 780 MTs in FY 2024, with a growth rate of 10.9% over the previous fiscal year.

CIL's total supplies reached 58.3 MTs in July 2023, showing a strong growth of 7.2% compared to July 2022. The non-power sector (NPS) witnessed a remarkable 59% surge in supplies from CIL in July 2023, compared to the same period last year. The supplies to NPS for April-July 2023 increased by 40% compared to the previous year.

Moreover, CIL's removal of overburden also achieved a significant milestone, reaching 641 Million Cubic Metres with a remarkable 29.3% year-on-year growth, surpassing the target by 111%. CIL believes that demand for coal will rise dramatically as India aspires to become a $5 trillion economy in the medium future, hence improving the quality of living for millions of Indians.

Overall, CIL's performance indicates steady growth in production and supplies, with a focus on meeting the demand of various sectors effectively. The 84% of total coal production in the country is supplied to the power industry. Because we are the leading supplier of thermal coal to the power sector, the security of power in India is directly dependent on Coal India's performance.

The company's market capitalization is Rs. 145,502.06 crore. The shares of Coal India limited rose by 4.5 per cent in the afternoon session and were trading at ₹240 per share, also there was a spurt in the trading volume by 2.40 times.