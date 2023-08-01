CIL production increased by 13.4% in July; NPS supplies increased by 59%, shares up 4.5%1 min read 01 Aug 2023, 03:51 PM IST
Coal India Limited (CIL) records 13.4% increase in production in July 2023, on track to achieve desired growth rate.
Coal India Limited (CIL) recorded a significant 13.4% increase in production in July 2023 compared to July 2022, reaching 53.6 MTs. The company's overall production for the current financial year until July 2023 stands at 229.1 MTs, achieving 99% of the target.
