Cipla, Aurobindo, Torrent are 3 preferred picks of HSBC on healthy Q4 expectations
Stock Market Today- Cipla, Aurobindo, Torrent are 3 preferred picks of HSBC Research on healthy Q4 expectations. HSBC expects 38.4% y-o-y rise in net profit of pharma companies in their coverage during Q4 helped by rising US sales compensating for slower growth in India
Stock Market Today- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Lupin Ltd , Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd , Aurobindo Pharma , Cipla Ltd , Torrent Pharmaceuticals , Zydus Lifesciences have seen their stock price rise 27-133% in a year . As most of these companies trade near 52-week highs, Lupin leads the gains with Multibagger return of 133% in a year.
