Cipla chairman says reports of company exiting business, stake sale speculative1 min read 10 Aug 2023, 05:13 PM IST
As of 30 June, 2023, the Cipla family held a 33.4% stake in Cipla Ltd., making them the largest shareholder in the company.
Y.K. Hamied, chairman of pharmaceutical firm Cipla, on Thursday said all reports of stake sale to private equity players were “speculative".
