Y.K. Hamied, chairman of pharmaceutical firm Cipla, on Thursday said all reports of stake sale to private equity players were “speculative".

"I would like to inform you as the Chairman of Cipla, that all the news that you are hearing is speculative and all the clarifications for this have been made to the stock exchange… And whatever information given to the stock exchange is in public domain and is public knowledge," said the chairman during the company's 87th annual general meeting.

As of 30 June, 2023, the Cipla family held a 33.4% stake in Cipla Ltd., making them the largest shareholder in the company.

Hamiedn's comments in the AGM come on the back of reports that the company plans to sell 33.47% of their stake in the company to private equity players including Blackstone and Baring Asia.

The pharma firm in its disclosures on regulatory filings denied any such discussion. “Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations), we hereby clarify that the Company is not aware of any event that requires disclosure under Listing Regulations. The Company will make appropriate disclosure in compliance with the Listing Regulations as and when any such requirement arises," the company said in a regulatory filing on 27th July.

The market capitalization of Cipla is ₹1.01 trillion and chairman Y.K. Hamied owns 18.68% in the firm.

Cipla shares ended at ₹1258.80, down 0.6% on the BSE today.

CIPLA More Information

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Devina Sengupta Devina Sengupta reports on the shifts in India Inc’s workplaces, HR policies and writes about the developments at India’s biggest conglomerates. Her stories over the last decade have been picked up and followed by Indian and international news outlets. She joined Mint in 2022 and previously worked with The Economic Times and DNA-Money. Read more from this author