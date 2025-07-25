Cipla Q1 consolidated net profit at ₹1291.61 crore rises 10%: Stock gains 3%

Stock Market Today: Cipla consolidated net profit for the quarter ending June 2025 at ₹1291 crore was up 10% compared to ₹1175.46 crore in the year-ago quarter. The stock gained 3% post results.

Cipla Q1 Results Cipla consolidated net profit for the quarter ending June 2025 at ₹1291.61 crore increased 10% compared to ₹1,175.46 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The company's revenue from operations stood at ₹6,957.47 crore during Q1, compared to ₹6,693.94 crore in the same period last year.

The reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization, or EBITDA, at ₹1778 crore grew 4% year-on-year.

Cipla's domestic growth decent though US growth remained soft The domestic sales, or One India sales, for Cipla contributed more than two-fifths overall at ₹3070 crore, growing 6% year on year. The company said that it successfully launched Voltido Trio, its flagship addition to the respiratory portfolio.

The US sales for Cipla in dollar terms stood at $229 million. The US contributed around 28% to overall sales of Cipla. The company had reported $221 million in revenues in the previous quarter. The company, though, is maintaining its rate. in the US, however, growth remains muted due to higher competition in large generic products, like Revlimid, a medication used to treat multiple myeloma.

The company said that its respiratory product Albuterol ranked No. 1 in the market (it supplied more than 50 million+ inhaler units to the U.S. market cumulatively)

The hormonal treatment drug Lanreotide's market share increased to 21% during the quarter. CipLa also launched key assets Nano Paclitaxel (ANDA) and Nilotinib (NDA), strengthening its oncology portfolio. It signed an agreement to launch the first biosimilar product for Cipla in the US. The launch is expected in Q2 FY26.

The African sales contributing 13% to overall revenues remain another growth driver. The One Africa: Growth momentum during the June quarter was decent, with overall revenue growth at 11% YoY in dollar terms to $102 million. The company said that the private market is growing 1.5 times faster. This is positive since private market sales command higher margins.

Cipla share price movement Cipla share price, which was trading flat to negative during the first half of the trading session, gained almost 3% to intraday highs of ₹1539.75 levels post Q1 results.

