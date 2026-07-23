Cipla Q1 results: Profit falls 39% YoY to ₹789 crore; revenue climbs 3.50%

Cipla Q1 results: Pharma company Cipla on Thursday, 23 July, reported a 39.2% year-on-year (YoY) drop in its consolidated profit for the April-June quarter of the financial year 2029-27 (Q1FY27) to ₹789.05 crore.

In the same quarter last year, the company's profit was ₹1,297.62 crore.

Sequentially, or on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the company's profit increased by 42.3% from ₹554.64 crore in Q4FY26.

Revenue from the sale of products for the quarter rose 3.50% YoY and 9.5% QoQ to ₹7,077.02 crore. In Q1FY26, Cipla's revenue was ₹6,837.04 crore, while in Q4FY26, it was ₹6,464.26 crore.

Q1FY27 EBITDA declined 33% to ₹1,192 crore from ₹1,778 crore in Q1FY26. EBITDA margin shrank by nearly nine percentage points to 16.7% from 25.6% in Q1FY26.

“In Q1FY27, we delivered global revenues of ₹7,119 crore. Our One-India business grew at a solid 12% YoY. Branded prescription business delivered a robust growth, with key therapies outpacing the market, trade generics recorded healthy growth, and anchor brands of the consumer health business maintained a leadership position. The US business posted a revenue of $ 162 million during the quarter," said Achin Gupta, MD and Global CEO, Cipla.

"We expect continued sequential growth in North America, supported by the upcoming product pipeline. South Africa's private business continued to grow faster than the market. Emerging Markets and Europe continued their growth trajectory with revenue growth of 5% YoY in US dollar terms on the back of a deep market focus strategy," said Gupta.

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"Going ahead, the focus will be on growing our key markets, further building our flagship brands, investing in future pipeline as well as focusing on resolutions on the regulatory front,” Gupta said.

Cipla Q1FY27 earnings: Key takeaways 1. Cipla's One-India business recorded the highest quarterly sales, growing 12% YoY. Overall, the chronic mix improved to 60.4% in the market.

"Branded prescription delivered market growth of 15.4%, 183 bps higher than IPM. Key therapies like Respiratory, Urology, Cardiac and Anti-diabetes grew at strong double-digit market growth, with the overall chronic mix being improved to 60.4%," said the company.

2. North American markets delivered quarterly revenue of ₹1,532 crore, down 21% YoY.

"Albuterol ranked No. 1 in the overall U.S. Albuterol MDI market, with a 21% market share. During the quarter, the business launched gVentolin following regulatory approval received last quarter, with commercial shipments commenced and volumes expected to increase gradually as supply ramps up. This was complemented with the launch of Nintedanib and Dapagliflozin, expanding our presence in high-growth therapy areas," said the company.

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3. Emerging markets and Europe delivered quarterly revenue of ₹999 crore, up 16% YoY.

4. R&D investments increased 12.3% YoY to ₹486 crore during the quarter and accounted for 6.8% of sales, driven by increased product filings and development initiatives. Revenue from “API (active pharmaceutical ingredient) and others” declined 28% YoY to ₹160 crore.