Cipla Q2 Results: Net profit rises 15.2% YoY to ₹1,303 crore

  • Cipla Q2 Results: Net profit rises 15.2% YoY to 1,303 crore

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published29 Oct 2024, 02:24 PM IST
Cipla saw robust demand-led traction in core therapies across branded markets, said Global CEO Umang Vohra.
Cipla saw robust demand-led traction in core therapies across branded markets, said Global CEO Umang Vohra.(REUTERS)

Pharma major Cipla Ltd on Tuesday reported an 15.2% year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit for the fiscal's second quarter ended September (Q2FY25) to 1,303.53 crore. The company had reported a profit of 1,177.64 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, the consolidated net profit was up 10.6%.

Cipla's consolidated revenue from operations stood at 7,051.02 crores during the quarter ended September from 6,678.15 crore in Q2FY24, a year-on-year jump of nearly 10.5%.

At 14:38 IST, post the Q2 results, Cipla share price was trading 2.06% lower at 1,472.60 apiece on BSE. According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, Cipla share prices are hovering around its 200sma placed around 1,470, this is a make or break level, if prices slips further and closes below 1,470 then we may see further weakness towards 1,400 on the flip side, above 1,500 the prices may resume uptrend towards 1,535. 

(more to come)

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Oct 2024, 02:24 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsCipla Q2 Results: Net profit rises 15.2% YoY to ₹1,303 crore

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation share price

143.25
02:44 PM | 29 OCT 2024
-3.85 (-2.62%)

Federal Bank share price

199.50
02:44 PM | 29 OCT 2024
14.8 (8.01%)

Tata Steel share price

149.95
02:44 PM | 29 OCT 2024
0.5 (0.33%)

Tata Motors share price

839.30
02:44 PM | 29 OCT 2024
-39.4 (-4.48%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Gillette India share price

9,480.00
02:31 PM | 29 OCT 2024
927.1 (10.84%)

City Union Bank share price

176.25
02:31 PM | 29 OCT 2024
4.5 (2.62%)

Piramal Pharma share price

252.05
02:31 PM | 29 OCT 2024
5.65 (2.29%)
More from 52 Week High

Firstsource Solutions share price

344.25
02:31 PM | 29 OCT 2024
-28.5 (-7.65%)

Sapphire Foods India share price

323.35
02:28 PM | 29 OCT 2024
-22.35 (-6.47%)

Maruti Suzuki India share price

10,815.25
02:31 PM | 29 OCT 2024
-666.95 (-5.81%)

Tata Motors share price

837.45
02:31 PM | 29 OCT 2024
-41.25 (-4.69%)
More from Top Losers

JSW Infrastructure share price

314.35
02:31 PM | 29 OCT 2024
26.85 (9.34%)

Sumitomo Chemical India share price

560.05
02:31 PM | 29 OCT 2024
45.75 (8.9%)

Federal Bank share price

199.40
02:31 PM | 29 OCT 2024
14.7 (7.96%)

Macrotech Developers share price

1,181.30
02:31 PM | 29 OCT 2024
73.45 (6.63%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    79,805.00-490.00
    Chennai
    79,811.00-490.00
    Delhi
    79,963.00-490.00
    Kolkata
    79,815.00-490.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.