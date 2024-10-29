Cipla Q2 Results: Net profit rises 15.2% YoY to ₹1,303 crore

Pharma major Cipla Ltd on Tuesday reported an 15.2% year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit for the fiscal's second quarter ended September (Q2FY25) to ₹1,303.53 crore. The company had reported a profit of ₹1,177.64 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, the consolidated net profit was up 10.6%.

At 14:38 IST, post the Q2 results, Cipla share price was trading 2.06% lower at ₹1,472.60 apiece on BSE. According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, Cipla share prices are hovering around its 200sma placed around 1,470, this is a make or break level, if prices slips further and closes below 1,470 then we may see further weakness towards 1,400 on the flip side, above 1,500 the prices may resume uptrend towards 1,535.