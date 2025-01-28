Cipla Q3 Results: Net profit jumps 48% YoY to ₹1,571 crore; revenue improves 8%

Cipla, one of the leading pharmaceutical companies in India, has released its December quarter numbers (Q3FY25) today, January 28, reporting a 48% YoY jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹1,571 crore, driven by strong performance in Emerging Markets & Europe.

The generic drugmaker's total revenue from operations for Q3 FY25 stood at ₹7,073 crore, an 8% jump as compared to ₹6,603 crore in Q3FY24, but remained flat compared to the preceding quarter's revenue of ₹7,051 crore.

On the operating front, EBITDA jumped by 15.7% YoY to ₹1,989 crore, while margins improved by 184 basis points to 28.1% in Q3FY25.

The company said its deep market focus strategy in Emerging Markets and Europe has laid a strong foundation, with the business delivering 20% growth in USD terms, supported by an uptick in both DTM and B2B categories, along with sustained overall margins.

Revenue from its One India Business grew by 10% YoY, reaching ₹3,146 crore. The company said its branded prescription business continued to outpace market growth in key therapies, trade generics are back on a growth trajectory, and the anchor brands of CHL continued to expand.

While quarterly revenue from the North America segment came in at $226 million, supported by traction in differentiated assets that helped overcome the Lanreotide supply shortfall, growth momentum in One Africa continued, with overall revenue growth of 9% in USD terms.

Commenting on the quarterly performance, Umang Vohra, MD and Global CEO, said, “We continue to make considerable progress across our focused markets. In Q3FY25, we delivered growth across all our various geographies, despite a supply challenge in the U.S. We recorded a revenue growth of 8% over last year with the highest-ever EBITDA margin of 28.1%, driven by mix and other operational efficiencies. Our One-India business grew at a healthy 10% YoY.”

Umang added that key therapies in the branded prescription business continued to outpace the market growth, the trade generics business growth trajectory is back on track, and anchor brands of the consumer health business maintained their leadership position. With a positive traction in the differentiated assets, the US business posted a revenue of $226 million.

"In South Africa, we recorded a solid growth of 21% YoY in local currency terms. Emerging Markets and Europe delivered substantial revenue growth of 20% YoY on the back of a deep market focus strategy. Going ahead, the focus will be on growing our key markets, further building our flagship brands, investing in future pipeline as well as focusing on resolutions on the regulatory front," Umang further highlighted.

