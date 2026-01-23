Cipla Q3 Results: Profit slumps 57% YoY to ₹676 crore — Here's what hit the bottomline

Cipla Q3 Results: Pharma major Cipla posted a massive 57% YoY fall in net profit as production halt at Lanreotide manufacturing facility along with the one-time expense due to new labour codes, impacted the bottomline of the company.

Saloni Goel
Updated23 Jan 2026, 02:21 PM IST
The company posted a net profit of 675.80 crore for Q3 FY26, as against 1,570.51 crore in the same period last year.

A production halt at the Lanreotide manufacturing facility — the company’s second-highest revenue contributor — along with a one-time expense of 275.91 crore related to new labour codes, weighed on the company’s bottom line. Analysts had, on average, expected a profit of 1,242 crore, according to a Reuters report citing LSEG data.

The revenue from operations came in at 7,074.48 crore, flat compared with 7,072.97 crore posted in the corresponding period a year ago.

Region-wise revenue breakdown

Revenue from India business rose 10% YoY to 3,457 crore, while the North American business faced a 22% slump in revenue to 1,485 crore during the quarter under review.

Lanreotide manufacturing is temporarily paused following USFDA observations at our partner Pharmathen’s facility, with re-supply expected in H1 FY27. It added that gRevlimid had a small contribution in US revenues this quarter.

Cipla expects upcoming launches to cushion this decline and provide long-term growth.

More to come…

