Cipla Q4 Results: Net profit falls 55% to ₹554.64 crore, revenue drops 3% YoY; declares dividend of ₹13 per share

Cipla Q4 Results: Pharma major Cipla reported a share drop in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of FY26, impacted by an impairment cost, while its revenue saw a marginal fall.
Cipla posted a net profit of ₹554.64 crore in the March quarter, registering a fall of 54.6% from ₹1,221.84 crore in the year-ago period.
The company’s revenue from operations in Q4FY26 declined 2.80% to ₹6,541.20 crore from ₹6,729.69 crore, year-on-year (YoY).
At the operational level, EBITDA during the quarter under review decreased 38% to ₹955 crore from ₹1,537.6 crore, while margin slipped to 14.6% from 22.80%.
During the quarter and year ended 31st March 2026, Cipla has recorded an impairment of ₹42.02 crore in the financial results in respect of associates, on account of change in certain business conditions and market dynamics.
Ex-impairment, the company’s EBITDA would be ₹997 crore and margin at 15.2%.
Cipla’s One India business grew at 15% YoY with all 3 segments delivering double-digit growth during the quarter.
Its North America business delivered quarterly revenue of $155 million supported by demand in differentiated portfolio and a steady base business.
Africa business growth momentum remained strong with overall quarterly revenue recording a robust 14% YoY growth in USD terms. Emerging Markets and Europe (EMEU) business delivered $90 million during the quarter, Cipla said.
In INR terms, revenue from North America business declined 26% YoY to ₹1,414 crore, while from One Africa rose 21% YoY to ₹1,236 crore.
The Board of Directors of Cipla also recommended a final dividend of ₹13 per equity share for the financial year ended 31st March, 2026. The dividend, upon declaration by the shareholders, will be paid within 30 days from the date of the Annual General Meeting.
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Cipla reported a net profit of ₹554.64 crore for Q4 FY26, a 54.6% decrease from ₹1,221.8 crore in the previous year. Revenue also declined by 3% to ₹6,451.2 crore from ₹6,730 crore YoY.
Cipla's Board of Directors recommended a final dividend of ₹13 per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2026. The record date for determining eligible shareholders is June 5, 2026.
Dr Reddy's Laboratories reported an 86% year-on-year drop in Q4 FY26 net profit to ₹220 crore. Revenue decreased by 11.64% YoY to ₹7,516.2 crore, and EBITDA declined 60% YoY to ₹980 crore.
Dr Reddy's is gearing up to launch generic semaglutide in Canada and is also launching oral semaglutide tablets in India. The company sees semaglutide as a strategic entry into the GLP-1 space and plans to launch in over 80 countries.
Brokerage firms have trimmed estimates for Dr Reddy's due to lower margins for the base business. Key catalysts for growth revival include capturing market share in the global generic semaglutide opportunity and timely approval of biosimilar abatacept.
Cipla also announced the record date for the purpose of determining the eligible shareholders for the payment of final dividend. Cipla dividend record date is 5 June 2026.
At 12:48 PM, Cipla share price was trading 2.92% higher at ₹1,329.70 apiece on the BSE.
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